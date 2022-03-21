Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas State vs. NC State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 seed Kansas State takes on No. 1 seed North Carolina State in the Round of 32 in the women's NCAA tournament on Monday.

Kansas State drew the No. 9 seed in the tournament after finishing its season 20-12. The Wildcats played Washington State in the first round before they got to the Round of 32. The Wildcats held the lead for most of the game.

They ended the first half up 24-17. The Cougars tied it up at 35 by the end of the third quarter, but the Wildcats dominated the fourth quarter 15-7 to move on. Center Ayoka Lee led the way with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

North Carolina State finished the season with a 30-3 record. Drawing the No. 1 seed, the Wolf Pack took on No. 16 seeded Longwood in the Round of 64 and cruised.

They took a 19-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but that is when everything blew out of proportion. They led 42-21 at the half and ended the game by a final score of 96-68. Guards Jakia Brown-Turner and Raina Perez led the team with 31 combined points in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Diamond Johnson (0) shoots over Florida State Seminoles guard Sara Bejedi (4) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
