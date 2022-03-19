How to Watch Kansas State vs. Washington State Women's Basketball NCAA First Round

No. 9 Kansas State and No. 8 Washington State battle Saturday morning in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Kansas State limped into the NCAA tournament as it won just four times in the last 11 games. Even worse, the Wildcats have just two wins since the beginning of February, but four of those losses were against ranked teams.

The Wildcats started the season 13-2 and 3-0 in the Big 12 that included an upset win over Baylor, but they would finish just 19-12 overall and 9-9 in conference play.

They stumbled down the stretch, but the tournament is a new season and they hope it can get them back on track to take down a Washington State team that has lost two of its last three games.

The Cougars had their four-game winning streak snapped when it lost to No. 2 Stanford at the end of the year and then they were beaten by Utah in their first Pac-12 Tournament game.

They finished the season 19-10 and 11-6 in the Pac-12 and used a big upset of No. 8 Arizona to help give them the final push into the tournament.

Saturday, they hope they can recreate the magic of that game when they play Kansas State in the first round.

