How to Watch Kansas vs. Georgia Tech: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch to see the No. 8 seed Kansas Jayhawks (20-9) and the No. 9 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-10) meet on Friday at 7:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
Key Stats for Kansas vs. Georgia Tech
- The Jayhawks average 71.9 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 51.9 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- Kansas has a 20-8 record when scoring more than 51.9 points.
- When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 19-7.
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 61.0 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 64.6 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.6 points, Georgia Tech is 11-1.
- Kansas has a 12-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.0 points.
- The Jayhawks are at the 48th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (71.9 PPG), while the Yellow Jackets allow the sixth-fewest points per game (51.9) in the nation.
- The 237th-ranked scoring college basketball team (61.0 PPG) is Georgia Tech, while the Kansas squad ranks 202nd in the country defensively (64.6 PPG).
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Iowa State
L 85-59
Home
2/26/2022
Baylor
L 85-77
Away
3/2/2022
Texas
L 70-60
Home
3/5/2022
Oklahoma
W 73-67
Away
3/11/2022
Oklahoma
L 80-68
Away
3/18/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Miami (FL)
L 51-39
Home
2/24/2022
Florida State
L 65-63
Away
2/27/2022
Wake Forest
W 64-56
Away
3/3/2022
Wake Forest
W 45-40
Home
3/4/2022
Notre Dame
L 71-53
Away
3/18/2022
Kansas
-
Away
