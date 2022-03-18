How to Watch Kansas vs. Georgia Tech: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) looks to shoot against a Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defender during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch to see the No. 8 seed Kansas Jayhawks (20-9) and the No. 9 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-10) meet on Friday at 7:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Maples Pavilion

Arena: Maples Pavilion

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Georgia Tech

The Jayhawks average 71.9 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 51.9 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Kansas has a 20-8 record when scoring more than 51.9 points.

When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 19-7.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 61.0 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 64.6 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Georgia Tech is 11-1.

Kansas has a 12-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.0 points.

The Jayhawks are at the 48th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (71.9 PPG), while the Yellow Jackets allow the sixth-fewest points per game (51.9) in the nation.

The 237th-ranked scoring college basketball team (61.0 PPG) is Georgia Tech, while the Kansas squad ranks 202nd in the country defensively (64.6 PPG).

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Iowa State L 85-59 Home 2/26/2022 Baylor L 85-77 Away 3/2/2022 Texas L 70-60 Home 3/5/2022 Oklahoma W 73-67 Away 3/11/2022 Oklahoma L 80-68 Away 3/18/2022 Georgia Tech - Home

Georgia Tech Schedule