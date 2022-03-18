Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas vs. Georgia Tech: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) looks to shoot against a Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defender during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch to see the No. 8 seed Kansas Jayhawks (20-9) and the No. 9 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-10) meet on Friday at 7:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Georgia Tech

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Maples Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Georgia Tech

  • The Jayhawks average 71.9 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 51.9 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • Kansas has a 20-8 record when scoring more than 51.9 points.
  • When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 19-7.
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 61.0 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 64.6 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.6 points, Georgia Tech is 11-1.
  • Kansas has a 12-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.0 points.
  • The Jayhawks are at the 48th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (71.9 PPG), while the Yellow Jackets allow the sixth-fewest points per game (51.9) in the nation.
  • The 237th-ranked scoring college basketball team (61.0 PPG) is Georgia Tech, while the Kansas squad ranks 202nd in the country defensively (64.6 PPG).

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Iowa State

L 85-59

Home

2/26/2022

Baylor

L 85-77

Away

3/2/2022

Texas

L 70-60

Home

3/5/2022

Oklahoma

W 73-67

Away

3/11/2022

Oklahoma

L 80-68

Away

3/18/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

Georgia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Miami (FL)

L 51-39

Home

2/24/2022

Florida State

L 65-63

Away

2/27/2022

Wake Forest

W 64-56

Away

3/3/2022

Wake Forest

W 45-40

Home

3/4/2022

Notre Dame

L 71-53

Away

3/18/2022

Kansas

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Georgia Tech at Kansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
