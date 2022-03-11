The No. 4 seed Sooners take on the No. 5 seed Kansas Jayhawks on Friday.

The No. 4 seed Oklahoma Sooners square off against the No. 5 seed Kansas Jayhawks in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament in Kansas City on Friday afternoon.

How to Watch Kansas vs Oklahoma in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Kansas vs Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sooners and Jayhawks closed out the regular season against one another just last week, where Kansas upset No. 21 Oklahoma on the road by a score of 73-67 to pick up their 20th win of the season. Aniya Thomas led the Jayhawks with 19 points off the bench, while Taiyanna Jackson matched her career-high with 18 points and six rebounds.

Kansas went on a 10-0 run to close out the first half with a 44-35 lead, then the lead ballooned to 13 points (54-41) in the second half before OU went on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to five.

The Sooners came storming back to within two points late in the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run, but the Jayhawks put them away and hit their free throws down the stretch to ice the game.

Oklahoma is 3-0 all-time in conference tournament play against Kansas as the Big 12 rivals meet for the 78th time in series history.

Regional restrictions may apply