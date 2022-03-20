How to Watch Kansas vs. Stanford NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Second Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Second Round: Kansas vs Stanford in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas looks to knock off No. 1 Stanford in the second round of the Women's NCAA tournament on Sunday night.

Kansas lost four of its last five games to end the season but still snuck into the tournament as an eight seed. The Jayhawks made the most of their opportunity in the first round by knocking off Georgia Tech 77-58.

How to Watch the NCAA Second Round Kansas vs Stanford in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kansas vs Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a convincing win for the Jayhawks as they were able to bounce back from a tough ending to their season.

Kansas is now 21-9 on the season, but eight of those losses were to ranked opponents.

Two of the Jayhawks' wins were against ranked teams and on Sunday night, they will look to make it three when they try and upset No. 1 Stanford.

The Cardinal had little trouble in their first-round game as they held Montana State to just 37 points in their 41 point win.

The win is the 20th in a row for Stanford after it started just 8-3 on the year. It has been a great run that saw it go 16-0 in the Pac-12 and then win the conference tournament.

The Cardinal are big favorites in this game, but Kansas has played a lot of good teams this year and isn't going to be intimidated.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

NCAA Second Round: Kansas vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots over the defense of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17925926
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas vs. Stanford NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Second Round

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts on the sidelines against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Iowa State vs. Georgia: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago0047998300h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlas vs. Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
USATSI_17926028
NBA

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
USATSI_17910845
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
USATSI_17911197
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Emelec vs Delfin

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy