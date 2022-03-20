How to Watch Kansas vs. Stanford NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Second Round

Kansas looks to knock off No. 1 Stanford in the second round of the Women's NCAA tournament on Sunday night.

Kansas lost four of its last five games to end the season but still snuck into the tournament as an eight seed. The Jayhawks made the most of their opportunity in the first round by knocking off Georgia Tech 77-58.

How to Watch the NCAA Second Round Kansas vs Stanford in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Kansas vs Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a convincing win for the Jayhawks as they were able to bounce back from a tough ending to their season.

Kansas is now 21-9 on the season, but eight of those losses were to ranked opponents.

Two of the Jayhawks' wins were against ranked teams and on Sunday night, they will look to make it three when they try and upset No. 1 Stanford.

The Cardinal had little trouble in their first-round game as they held Montana State to just 37 points in their 41 point win.

The win is the 20th in a row for Stanford after it started just 8-3 on the year. It has been a great run that saw it go 16-0 in the Pac-12 and then win the conference tournament.

The Cardinal are big favorites in this game, but Kansas has played a lot of good teams this year and isn't going to be intimidated.

Regional restrictions may apply.