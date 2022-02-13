Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Alabama in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SEC women's basketball features Kentucky and Alabama facing off on Sunday.

The nosedive for Kentucky (9-11) has continued with the team losing eight of their last nine games and going 3-10 overall since their strong start to the season. The Wildcats are a few short steps away from last place in the SEC, which they might find themselves in with a loss today. They take on Alabama (12-10), another team closer to the bottom than the top in the SEC, with the chance to get some momentum going to end the season.

How to Watch Kentucky at Alabama in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch Kentucky at Alabama online with fuboTV:

The Wildcats' last loss came to the best team in the country, No. 1 ranked South Carolina (50-59) in a rough offensive team performance:

This is the first game of the season between the Wildcats and Crimson Tide, two SEC rivals that have struggled in conference this season.

The Wildcats are 2-8 overall while the Crimson Tide are 3-8 this season.

Despite the struggles as a team this season, Brittany Davis (16.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game) has had a strong season for the Crimson Tide. The senior guard has seven games scoring 20-plus points this season.

On the other side for the Wildcats, they have been paced by Rhyne Howard with 20.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.1 steals plus blocks per game. She is putting up 44-34-77 splits and is one of the best overall players in the conference. She is having her best overall season in her senior year.

Both senior leaders have to be focused on closing out the season strong heading into conference play with their eyes on making a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

