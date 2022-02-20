Kentucky looks to keep things rolling in women's basketball when it faces Arkansas for the first time this season on Sunday.

This has not been the season that either Kentucky (12-11) or Arkansas (16-9) planned for, but both are in the middle of the pack in the SEC. For the Wildcats, the season started with all the promise in the world as they were ranked and rolling, but then the wheels fell off in conference play while the Razorbacks have kept their heads above water up until this point in the season.

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have stopped the bleeding with a three-game winning streak, most recently outlasting Vanderbilt (69-65):

For the most part, this has been a full and healthy season for the Wildcats, despite the circumstances. Rhyne Howard has been there all season putting up 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.0 steals plus blocks per game.

She has carried the team to the best of her ability, with Dre’una Edwards adding 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The biggest challenge for the team has been three-point shooting. As a team, they are shooting 31.0% from three for the season with their best shooter, Jada Walker shooting 37.3% from deep this season.

For the Razorbacks, they have Amber Ramirez putting up 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assist per game.

Aside from Ramirez (41.6% from three), the Razorbacks are also throwing more bricks at than balls in the hoop like the Wildcats. This is going to be an old-school grind of a game between these two teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.