Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky looks to keep things rolling in women's basketball when it faces Arkansas for the first time this season on Sunday.

This has not been the season that either Kentucky (12-11) or Arkansas (16-9) planned for, but both are in the middle of the pack in the SEC. For the Wildcats, the season started with all the promise in the world as they were ranked and rolling, but then the wheels fell off in conference play while the Razorbacks have kept their heads above water up until this point in the season.

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats have stopped the bleeding with a three-game winning streak, most recently outlasting Vanderbilt (69-65):

For the most part, this has been a full and healthy season for the Wildcats, despite the circumstances. Rhyne Howard has been there all season putting up 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.0 steals plus blocks per game.

She has carried the team to the best of her ability, with Dre’una Edwards adding 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The biggest challenge for the team has been three-point shooting. As a team, they are shooting 31.0% from three for the season with their best shooter, Jada Walker shooting 37.3% from deep this season.

For the Razorbacks, they have Amber Ramirez putting up 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assist per game.

Aside from Ramirez (41.6% from three), the Razorbacks are also throwing more bricks at than balls in the hoop like the Wildcats. This is going to be an old-school grind of a game between these two teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Kentucky at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709183
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Islanders

By Ben Macaluso
53 seconds ago
USATSI_17680178
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
53 seconds ago
USATSI_17386890
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Louisville in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
53 seconds ago
USATSI_15806530
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at NC State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
53 seconds ago
USATSI_17723404
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
53 seconds ago
James Madison Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington at James Madison in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
53 seconds ago
Jan 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) drives to the basket past Temple Owls guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Temple vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
53 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) shoots over Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
53 seconds ago
Jan 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) drives to the basket past Temple Owls guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
53 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy