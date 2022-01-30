Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at LSU in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky is looking for a big upset over LSU on the road in women's college basketball on Sunday.

LSU (17-4) was rolling with a 14-1 record, but have gone 3-3 since, including back-to-back losses to unranked teams. That is something Kentucky (9-8) is looking to take advantage of with an upset win on the road against a higher-ranked foe, like its counterparts on the men’s side was able to do against Kansas on Saturday.

How to Watch Kentucky at LSU today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Watch Kentucky at LSU online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to their current two-game slide, the Tigers won a tough game against Missouri (87-85) who are proving to be a tough out every night:

Not too long ago, the Wildcats were ranked, 8-3 and looked like one of the better teams in the SEC. Since then, they have gone 1-5 in their last six games.

Both teams have seen their season change for the worse after a loss to No. 1 South Carolina.

The Tigers lost in a tough, competitive game 60-66 and have not looked the same since barely edging Missouri (87-85) in a win and losing to both Florida (72-73) and Arkansas (76-90). It does not get easier for the Tigers in the SEC with back-to-back ranked foes next and a Florida team that is likely to be ranked next week.

On the other side for the Wildcats, they are 2-5 in SEC play and after their loss to No. 1 South Carolina (54-74), they have been routed by No. 5 Tennessee (58-84) and Florida (52-77), with three competitive games against Ole Miss (54-63), Auburn (67-55) and Vanderbilt (57-65).

This is a pivotal game for both teams to get back on track and have a shot in the SEC this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Kentucky at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
