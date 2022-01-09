Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Women’s college basketball features a battle of Top 25 teams with No. 21 Kentucky and No. 1 South Carolina.

No. 21 Kentucky (8-3) hit the road to take on the No. 1 ranked team in the country, South Carolina (14-1) who have shown why they are the best team in the country all season long. The Gamecocks started the season with five wins over top 10 teams and another win over the No. 15 team, then lost their conference opener in a thriller to an unranked team. Can the Wildcats prove the Gamecocks can bleed too?

How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Kentucky at South Carolina online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

South Carolina won a tough, challenging game against their SEC rival in LSU (66-60) to remain the top team in the country:

This season, the Gamecocks are averaging 71.9 points per game and only allowing 54.1 points per game to opponents. They won their first nine games by a margin of +25.4 points, but over their past six games the winning margin has dropped to just +6.5 points per game.

At the end of the day, this may mean nothing, or it could be a sign that the Gamecocks are not going to be a juggernaut team that marches to the Final Four with ease.

This season, the team is led in nearly every way by Aliyah Boston with 17.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.2 blocks plus steals and 1.6 assists per game.

Boston has become more efficient and in the same way the Golden State Warriors in the NBA would only play their stars' marginal minutes because they crushed teams, Boston is only averaging 27.1 minutes, but also career-highs nearly across the board.

On the other side, the Wildcats are the No. 21 team in the country behind 79.9 points per game and giving up only 62.7 opponents points per game.

The Wildcats are led by a two-headed monster of Rhyne Howard (19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists) and Dre’una Edwards (17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Kentucky at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17412135
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Vikings

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17455559
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Texans

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17443936
NFL

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Giants

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17446804
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Bengals

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17451539
NFL

How to Watch Packers at Lions

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17443175
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Jaguars

2 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is bottled up by Arizona defenders Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals At State Farm Stadium In Glendale Ariz On Saturday Dec 25 2021 Christmas Day Nfl Syndication The Indianapolis Star
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy