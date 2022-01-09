Women’s college basketball features a battle of Top 25 teams with No. 21 Kentucky and No. 1 South Carolina.

No. 21 Kentucky (8-3) hit the road to take on the No. 1 ranked team in the country, South Carolina (14-1) who have shown why they are the best team in the country all season long. The Gamecocks started the season with five wins over top 10 teams and another win over the No. 15 team, then lost their conference opener in a thriller to an unranked team. Can the Wildcats prove the Gamecocks can bleed too?

South Carolina won a tough, challenging game against their SEC rival in LSU (66-60) to remain the top team in the country:

This season, the Gamecocks are averaging 71.9 points per game and only allowing 54.1 points per game to opponents. They won their first nine games by a margin of +25.4 points, but over their past six games the winning margin has dropped to just +6.5 points per game.

At the end of the day, this may mean nothing, or it could be a sign that the Gamecocks are not going to be a juggernaut team that marches to the Final Four with ease.

This season, the team is led in nearly every way by Aliyah Boston with 17.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.2 blocks plus steals and 1.6 assists per game.

Boston has become more efficient and in the same way the Golden State Warriors in the NBA would only play their stars' marginal minutes because they crushed teams, Boston is only averaging 27.1 minutes, but also career-highs nearly across the board.

On the other side, the Wildcats are the No. 21 team in the country behind 79.9 points per game and giving up only 62.7 opponents points per game.

The Wildcats are led by a two-headed monster of Rhyne Howard (19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists) and Dre’una Edwards (17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds).

