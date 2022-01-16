How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

The marquee match of the day features No. 19 Kentucky taking on No. 5 Tennessee in SEC play in women's college basketball.

No. 19 Kentucky (8-4) have played four games against ranked opponents this season, going 1-3 in those games, which have been good tests for it with No. 5 Tennessee (16-1) up next. So far this season, the Lady Vols only have one loss (to No. 2 Stanford) and have gone 3-1 against fellow ranked teams this season.

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Kentucky at Tennessee online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lady Vols are on a seven-game winning streak after their only loss of the season to Stanford, most recently taking down Vanderbilt (65-51):

The tough early schedule the Wildcats put themselves through was a great test leading into conference play in the SEC, which might be the best in the country while the Lady Vols might be the best team in the country.

This season to date, the SEC features four teams with two or fewer losses. It is a tough conference that between now and the conference championship game might resemble a mini-NCAA tournament.

On offense, the Wildcats are averaging 77.8 points per game and giving up 63.7 points to their opponents for a 14.1 average margin of victory.

For the Lady Vols, they are scoring 71.3 points per game and giving up only 54.2 points to their opponents for a 17.1 average margin of victory. They are led by Jordan Houston, who is averaging 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals plus blocks per game.

She gets help from a balanced attack that is only rivaled by the best teams in the country.

This should be a great battle for bragging rights in the SEC and power in the NCAA overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.