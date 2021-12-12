Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky at Louisville in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two Top 25 teams clash in Louisville on Sunday when Kentucky takes on Louisville in women's college basketball.
    Author:

    No. 14 Kentucky (6-2) will go on the road on Sunday to take on No. 7 Louisville (7-1) in a non-conference women's basketball contest.

    How to Watch Kentucky at Louisville in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream Kentucky at Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wildcats rank sixth in Division I in points per game at 83.8, led by prospective WNBA lottery pick Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Dre'una Edwards is also adding 18.9 points per game.

    The team is 1-2 against teams with a top 50 Her Hoop Stats rating, including a loss to DePaul in its most recent contest, falling 94-85.

    Louisville comes into this game on a seven-game winning streak after losing in overtime to Arizona to open the season. The team defeated then-No. 12 Michigan 70-48 in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

    The Cardinals are third in scoring defense, allowing 46.4 points per game. The team has led three opponents under 40 points.

    Kianna Smith leads the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game on 45.1% shooting. Emily Engstler is adding 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while Hailey Van lith is adding in 10.3 points per contest.

    These teams last met in 2019, with Louisville winning 67-66. The Cardinals have won four in a row in the series, which ended a streak of five Kentucky wins in a row.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Kentucky at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    1 minute ago
    saints
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Jets

    1 minute ago
    titans
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Titans

    1 minute ago
    seahawks
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Texans

    1 minute ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Washington Football Team

    1 minute ago
    lamar jackson ravens
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Browns

    1 minute ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15), tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1), at the one yard line during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy