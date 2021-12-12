Two Top 25 teams clash in Louisville on Sunday when Kentucky takes on Louisville in women's college basketball.

No. 14 Kentucky (6-2) will go on the road on Sunday to take on No. 7 Louisville (7-1) in a non-conference women's basketball contest.

How to Watch Kentucky at Louisville in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Kentucky at Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats rank sixth in Division I in points per game at 83.8, led by prospective WNBA lottery pick Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Dre'una Edwards is also adding 18.9 points per game.

The team is 1-2 against teams with a top 50 Her Hoop Stats rating, including a loss to DePaul in its most recent contest, falling 94-85.

Louisville comes into this game on a seven-game winning streak after losing in overtime to Arizona to open the season. The team defeated then-No. 12 Michigan 70-48 in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

The Cardinals are third in scoring defense, allowing 46.4 points per game. The team has led three opponents under 40 points.

Kianna Smith leads the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game on 45.1% shooting. Emily Engstler is adding 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while Hailey Van lith is adding in 10.3 points per contest.

These teams last met in 2019, with Louisville winning 67-66. The Cardinals have won four in a row in the series, which ended a streak of five Kentucky wins in a row.

Regional restrictions may apply.