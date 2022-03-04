No. 2 seed LSU looks to advance in the SEC Tournament against Kentucky on Friday night in women's basketball.

After defeating Mississippi State in the second round, Kentucky (16-11) will take on the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament when it faces LSU (25-4) in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Tigers earned a double-bye in the SEC tournament after a tremendous one-year turnaround. After LSU won nine games last season, they tied a program record with 25 wins in Kim Mulkey’s first year as the Tigers’ head coach, and they’ve now won eight in a row heading into tournament play.

LSU already defeated Kentucky earlier this season, with a 78-69 win in Baton Rouge that kicked off the Tigers’ current win streak. All-SEC First Team selection Khalyla Pointer led LSU with 28 points while Alexis Morris added 20 points in the win.

Although LSU controlled play in the first matchup with Kentucky, the Wildcats were playing shorthanded with multiple players out for various reasons.

Both LSU and Kentucky enter a quarterfinals showdown riding lengthy win streaks to get to this point.

