How to Watch Kentucky vs. Princeton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (19-11) and the No. 11 seed Princeton Tigers (24-4) meet on Saturday at 4:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Princeton
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Princeton
- The Wildcats average 21.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Tigers give up (50.9).
- Kentucky has a 15-10 record when scoring more than 50.9 points.
- Princeton has a 21-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
- The Tigers' 68.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 65.5 the Wildcats give up.
- Princeton is 16-1 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
- Kentucky is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Wildcats are the country's 38th-ranked scoring team (72.5 PPG), while the Tigers rank fourth in points per game allowed (50.9) in the country.
- Princeton is the nation's 93rd-ranked offense (68.8 PPG), while Kentucky is the 219th-ranked defense (65.5).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Auburn
W 90-62
Home
3/3/2022
Mississippi State
W 83-67
Home
3/4/2022
LSU
W 78-63
Away
3/5/2022
Tennessee
W 83-74
Away
3/6/2022
South Carolina
W 64-62
Away
3/19/2022
Princeton
-
Home
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Columbia
W 73-53
Away
3/4/2022
Pennsylvania
W 69-43
Home
3/6/2022
Harvard
W 73-53
Away
3/11/2022
Harvard
W 72-67
Home
3/12/2022
Columbia
W 77-59
Home
3/19/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
First Round: Princeton vs. Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)