How to Watch Kentucky vs. Princeton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) celebrates after cutting a piece of the net after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (19-11) and the No. 11 seed Princeton Tigers (24-4) meet on Saturday at 4:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Princeton

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Assembly Hall
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Princeton

  • The Wildcats average 21.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Tigers give up (50.9).
  • Kentucky has a 15-10 record when scoring more than 50.9 points.
  • Princeton has a 21-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
  • The Tigers' 68.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 65.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • Princeton is 16-1 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
  • Kentucky is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Wildcats are the country's 38th-ranked scoring team (72.5 PPG), while the Tigers rank fourth in points per game allowed (50.9) in the country.
  • Princeton is the nation's 93rd-ranked offense (68.8 PPG), while Kentucky is the 219th-ranked defense (65.5).

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Auburn

W 90-62

Home

3/3/2022

Mississippi State

W 83-67

Home

3/4/2022

LSU

W 78-63

Away

3/5/2022

Tennessee

W 83-74

Away

3/6/2022

South Carolina

W 64-62

Away

3/19/2022

Princeton

-

Home

Princeton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Columbia

W 73-53

Away

3/4/2022

Pennsylvania

W 69-43

Home

3/6/2022

Harvard

W 73-53

Away

3/11/2022

Harvard

W 72-67

Home

3/12/2022

Columbia

W 77-59

Home

3/19/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: Princeton vs. Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
