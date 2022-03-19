How to Watch Kentucky vs. Princeton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) celebrates after cutting a piece of the net after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (19-11) and the No. 11 seed Princeton Tigers (24-4) meet on Saturday at 4:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Princeton

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Princeton

The Wildcats average 21.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Tigers give up (50.9).

Kentucky has a 15-10 record when scoring more than 50.9 points.

Princeton has a 21-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

The Tigers' 68.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 65.5 the Wildcats give up.

Princeton is 16-1 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Kentucky is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The Wildcats are the country's 38th-ranked scoring team (72.5 PPG), while the Tigers rank fourth in points per game allowed (50.9) in the country.

Princeton is the nation's 93rd-ranked offense (68.8 PPG), while Kentucky is the 219th-ranked defense (65.5).

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Auburn W 90-62 Home 3/3/2022 Mississippi State W 83-67 Home 3/4/2022 LSU W 78-63 Away 3/5/2022 Tennessee W 83-74 Away 3/6/2022 South Carolina W 64-62 Away 3/19/2022 Princeton - Home

Princeton Schedule