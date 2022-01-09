La Salle visits Fordham in a game that was rescheduled after Fordham's original opponent dropped out due to COVID issues.

Fordham (9-3) was originally set to face Rhode Island today, but COVID issues led to the postponement of that game. Instead, the Rams will play host to La Salle (7-5) instead.

How to Watch La Salle at Fordham in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the La Salle at Fordham game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fordham has been a strong defensive team, allowing the 88th-fewest points per game. The team has five wins over teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, including a 76-67 win over Princeton, which ranks 18th in that metric.

Anna DeWolfe leads the team in scoring at 20.4 points per game while also adding 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Asiah Dingle is adding 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals per contest.

As for La Salle, this game replaces a road game against UMass that it was originally set to play. The team last played on Dec. 21, losing by 10 against Villanova.

The Explorers are 113th in scoring offense, led by Kayla Spruill's 14.8 points per game. Spruill is also grabbing 9.0 rebounds per night.

These teams last faced in February 2020, with Fordham winning 62-45, extending its winning streak in the series to eight games.

