How to Watch La Salle at Saint Joseph's in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Joseph's (5-9) will play host to La Salle (8-6) on Monday afternoon in an A-10 women's basketball contest.

How to Watch La Salle at Saint Joseph's today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Saint Joseph's plays at one of the slowest paces in the country, ranking 346th in that metric. That helps explain why the team is only averaging 60.6 points per game.

The team has faced a fairly tough schedule, playing five games against teams with a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, with a 2-3 record in those games. The team has also played another six teams ranked between 107th and 142nd in that metric.

The team is 1-1 in conference play, losing to VCU and beating Richmond.

La Salle is also 1-1 in conference, with a win over Fordham and a loss to Dayton.

The team has faced four teams with a top 100 HHS rating, going 1-3 in those games, with the win being a 71-62 win over Fordham. The team ranks 117th in the country in points per game at 67.1.

These teams last met in January 2021, with La Salle winning 81-66. While Saint Joseph's has been dominant in this series and won 12 in a row at one point, La Salle has turned the tide, winning three of the last four.

