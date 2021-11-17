How to Watch La Salle at Drexel in Women's College Basketball

Cross-Philadelphia rivals meet on the basketball court Wednesday night when La Salle takes on Drexel in women's college basketball.

The La Salle women's basketball team (1-1) will make the seven-mile journey south on Wednesday to face Drexel (1-1) in a non-conference contest.

La Salle is coming off of an overtime win over Rider, with Kayla Spruill posting her second double-double of the season in the win, with 16 points and 14 rebounds on 50% shooting. Jaye Haynes led the team in scoring with 19 points.

The Explorers had 19 offensive rebounds.

Drexel is coming off of a 63-55 win over Saint Joseph's. The Dragons were led in scoring by Tessa Brugler, who scored 19 points. She's averaging 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game so far, as well as 1.5 blocks per game.

The Dragons have more blocks through two games than the team has had since 2015. Hannah Nihill enters this game 15 points shy of 1,000 career points and is averaging 12.0 per game through two games this season.

La Salle leads the all-time series between these teams 17-10, including a 58-55 win when these teams met in January. That broke a string of six Drexel wins in a row.

