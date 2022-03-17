Skip to main content

How to Watch Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal players celebrate in confetti after the Pac-12 Conference tournament championship against the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Stanford defeated UCLA 75-55. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the Longwood Lancers (21-11) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (16-12) play with a place in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket at stake on Thursday at Reynolds Coliseum, starting at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Reynolds Coliseum
  • Arena: Reynolds Coliseum

Key Stats for Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's

  • The Lancers average 11.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Mountaineers allow (60.0).
  • When Longwood puts up more than 60.0 points, it is 18-6.
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Mountaineers' 63.6 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 67.2 the Lancers give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.2 points, Mount St. Mary's is 8-2.
  • Longwood's record is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Lancers are the country's 50th-ranked scoring team (71.5 PPG), while the Mountaineers rank 95th in points per game allowed (60.0) in the nation.
  • Mount St. Mary's is college basketball's 187th-ranked offense (63.6 PPG), while Longwood is the 261st-ranked defense (67.2).

Longwood Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

South Carolina Upstate

W 71-66

Away

2/26/2022

Hampton

W 76-62

Home

3/3/2022

Hampton

W 70-61

Home

3/5/2022

UNC Asheville

W 81-56

Home

3/6/2022

Campbell

W 86-47

Away

3/17/2022

Mount St. Mary's

-

Home

Mount St. Mary's Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 64-47

Home

3/3/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

W 61-48

Away

3/7/2022

Saint Francis (PA)

W 69-53

Home

3/10/2022

Wagner

W 62-50

Home

3/13/2022

Bryant

W 60-42

Home

3/17/2022

Longwood

-

Away

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Four: Mount St. Mary's vs. Longwood

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
