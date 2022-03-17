How to Watch Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the Longwood Lancers (21-11) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (16-12) play with a place in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket at stake on Thursday at Reynolds Coliseum, starting at 7:00 PM.
How to Watch Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Reynolds Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's
- The Lancers average 11.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Mountaineers allow (60.0).
- When Longwood puts up more than 60.0 points, it is 18-6.
- Mount St. Mary's has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Mountaineers' 63.6 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 67.2 the Lancers give up.
- When it scores more than 67.2 points, Mount St. Mary's is 8-2.
- Longwood's record is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Lancers are the country's 50th-ranked scoring team (71.5 PPG), while the Mountaineers rank 95th in points per game allowed (60.0) in the nation.
- Mount St. Mary's is college basketball's 187th-ranked offense (63.6 PPG), while Longwood is the 261st-ranked defense (67.2).
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
South Carolina Upstate
W 71-66
Away
2/26/2022
Hampton
W 76-62
Home
3/3/2022
Hampton
W 70-61
Home
3/5/2022
UNC Asheville
W 81-56
Home
3/6/2022
Campbell
W 86-47
Away
3/17/2022
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
Mount St. Mary's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 64-47
Home
3/3/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
W 61-48
Away
3/7/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
W 69-53
Home
3/10/2022
Wagner
W 62-50
Home
3/13/2022
Bryant
W 60-42
Home
3/17/2022
Longwood
-
Away
How To Watch
March
17
2022
First Four: Mount St. Mary's vs. Longwood
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)