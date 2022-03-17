How to Watch Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tune in to see the Longwood Lancers (21-11) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (16-12) play with a place in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket at stake on Thursday at Reynolds Coliseum, starting at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Reynolds Coliseum

Reynolds Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary's

The Lancers average 11.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Mountaineers allow (60.0).

When Longwood puts up more than 60.0 points, it is 18-6.

Mount St. Mary's has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.

The Mountaineers' 63.6 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 67.2 the Lancers give up.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Mount St. Mary's is 8-2.

Longwood's record is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.

The Lancers are the country's 50th-ranked scoring team (71.5 PPG), while the Mountaineers rank 95th in points per game allowed (60.0) in the nation.

Mount St. Mary's is college basketball's 187th-ranked offense (63.6 PPG), while Longwood is the 261st-ranked defense (67.2).

Longwood Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 South Carolina Upstate W 71-66 Away 2/26/2022 Hampton W 76-62 Home 3/3/2022 Hampton W 70-61 Home 3/5/2022 UNC Asheville W 81-56 Home 3/6/2022 Campbell W 86-47 Away 3/17/2022 Mount St. Mary's - Home

Mount St. Mary's Schedule