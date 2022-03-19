Skip to main content

How to Watch First Round: Longwood vs NC State in the Women's NCAA Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 16 seed Longwood looks to pull off the biggest upset of the tournament on Saturday afternoon when it takes on No. 1 seed NC State

Longwood will be a huge underdog on Saturday afternoon, but it already comes into the game with a win in the tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Longwood vs NC State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Longwood vs NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lancers played in the First Four and they pulled out a close 74-70 win against Mount St. Mary's on Thursday night.

It was the 10th straight win for the Lancers after they won their last six regular-season games and then swept through the Big South tournament to get the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Saturday afternoon, though, it gets much tougher as they take on an NC State team that comes into the tournament 29-3 on the year.

The Wolfpack was dominant this year en route to the ACC regular season and tournament titles.

NC State is one of the favorites to win the tournament and will look to make quick work of Longwood, but it better stay focused because the Lancers are looking to pull off a historic upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round Longwood vs NC State in the Women's NCAA Tournament

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Wild

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Islanders

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) chasing in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
rafael-nadal
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Finals

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Roncalli

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
notre dame softball
College Softball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Pitt in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy