No. 16 seed Longwood looks to pull off the biggest upset of the tournament on Saturday afternoon when it takes on No. 1 seed NC State

Longwood will be a huge underdog on Saturday afternoon, but it already comes into the game with a win in the tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Longwood vs NC State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Longwood vs NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lancers played in the First Four and they pulled out a close 74-70 win against Mount St. Mary's on Thursday night.

It was the 10th straight win for the Lancers after they won their last six regular-season games and then swept through the Big South tournament to get the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Saturday afternoon, though, it gets much tougher as they take on an NC State team that comes into the tournament 29-3 on the year.

The Wolfpack was dominant this year en route to the ACC regular season and tournament titles.

NC State is one of the favorites to win the tournament and will look to make quick work of Longwood, but it better stay focused because the Lancers are looking to pull off a historic upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.