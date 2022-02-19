How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

Two playoff-caliber Western Conference teams are on display as the Kings hit the ice in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

The Kings are in a tight race for the last place to get into the playoffs. They currently rank No. 8 with a higher point differential than that of the Ducks who they are tied with. This team needs wins wherever they can find them to get into the playoffs.

The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe in goals scored with 19 on the season. Anže Kopitar leads the team in assists with 28, and Jonathan Quick has been a stellar goalie for LA with a .012 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

The Golden Knights were once in the running for the best team in the West. However, they have been slipping late and now find themselves ranked No. 5 in the conference with a 28-17-3 record overall and 14-10 at home.

The Knights are led by Jonathan Marchessault in goals with 20 goals and 13 assists on 140 shots on goal this season. Chandler Stephenson leads the team in assists with 26 assists paired with 12 goals.

This is the third time these teams will play each other this season. The season series is tied at 1-1 after Los Angeles got a win at home 6-2 and then lost 6-3 at home in the next game. For the remainder of the series, Vegas will play at home.

