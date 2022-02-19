How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two playoff-caliber Western Conference teams are on display as the Kings hit the ice in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

The Kings are in a tight race for the last place to get into the playoffs. They currently rank No. 8 with a higher point differential than that of the Ducks who they are tied with. This team needs wins wherever they can find them to get into the playoffs.

The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe in goals scored with 19 on the season. Anže Kopitar leads the team in assists with 28, and Jonathan Quick has been a stellar goalie for LA with a .012 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Live stream the Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Knights were once in the running for the best team in the West. However, they have been slipping late and now find themselves ranked No. 5 in the conference with a 28-17-3 record overall and 14-10 at home.

The Knights are led by Jonathan Marchessault in goals with 20 goals and 13 assists on 140 shots on goal this season. Chandler Stephenson leads the team in assists with 26 assists paired with 12 goals.

This is the third time these teams will play each other this season. The season series is tied at 1-1 after Los Angeles got a win at home 6-2 and then lost 6-3 at home in the next game. For the remainder of the series, Vegas will play at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; (Left to right) Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) defenseman Olli Maatta (6) center Anze Kopitar (11) and defenseman Drew Doughty (8) celebrate after an open net goal by left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
stanford
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch California at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
WASHINGTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
arizona state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
USATSI_15498042 (2)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at USC in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy