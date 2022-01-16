Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville at Boston College in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville has stormed up the rankings and takes aim on Boston College next in women's college basketball.

This season, Louisville (14-1) started off the year with a final-second loss to Arizona, then rattled off 14 straight wins and marched up to No. 3 in the country. In that journey, the Cardinals have knocked off four ranked opponents and crushed every team in sight. However, the ACC's top team poses a familiar challenge for them in Boston College (12-4), who they roughed up 79-49 earlier in the ACC season.

How to Watch Louisville at Boston College today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Watch Louisville at Boston College online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals were tested last by Georgia Tech (50-48) in a grinding win, since then they have won two straight by a combined 55 points:

This season, the Cardinals have been on fire, lighting teams up to the tune of 71.1 points per game to 49.2 opponents points per game.

After the two-point overtime loss to Arizona, the Cardinals have played in four total games decided by fewer than 10 points. The Cardinals have looked like a team with a chip on their shoulder, but also the ability to be the best team in the country.

On the other side, the Eagles are trying to learn from their last outing with the Cardinals to have a more competitive showing.

In their first game, the Cardinals won by 30 points, building their lead more and more every quarter until it was insurmountable. The Cardinals finished with five players in double-figures, led by Emily Engstler (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals).

The Eagles had one player in double figures (Taylor Soule, 12 points) and as a team, they coughed up 21 turnovers, missed 13 free throws and shot 2-for-15 from three for the game. Not a recipe for success.

