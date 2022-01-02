Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of top 25 schools clash as Louisville takes on Georgia Tech in women's hoops action.
    Author:

    No. 3 Louisville (11-1, 1-0) and No. 16 Georgia Tech (10-2, 1-0) are set to clash on Sunday in an ACC battle.

    How to Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Louisville enters this game on an 11-game losing streak. After dropping the season opener against Arizona in overtime, the Cardinals haven't lost since, with three wins over top 25 opponents over that span.

    The team opened conference play on Thursday, taking down Boston College 79-49 behind 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Emily Engstler. Hailey Van Lith added 12 points of her own. The team was able to rely heavily on its bench due to the big lead, with Payton Verhulst scoring 12 and Liz Dixon 10.

    As for Georgia Tech, the team has won five in a row, including a win over then No. 3 UConn on Dec. 9.

    The Yellow Jackets opened conference play with a 62-45 win over Wake Forest, with the team holding Demon Deacons star Jewel Spear to 4-for-12 shooting. For Tech, Nerea Hermosa and Eylia Love each scored 16 points, while Lorela Cubaj pulled down 12 rebounds and added six assists despite only scoring four points.

    Louisville won 85-70 when these teams last met in February. The Cardinals have a perfect 8-0 record all-time against Georgia Tech.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Louisville at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    louisville women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball

    56 seconds ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save and tries to gain control against Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) during the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy