A pair of top 25 schools clash as Louisville takes on Georgia Tech in women's hoops action.

No. 3 Louisville (11-1, 1-0) and No. 16 Georgia Tech (10-2, 1-0) are set to clash on Sunday in an ACC battle.

How to Watch Louisville at Georgia Tech in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Louisville enters this game on an 11-game losing streak. After dropping the season opener against Arizona in overtime, the Cardinals haven't lost since, with three wins over top 25 opponents over that span.

The team opened conference play on Thursday, taking down Boston College 79-49 behind 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Emily Engstler. Hailey Van Lith added 12 points of her own. The team was able to rely heavily on its bench due to the big lead, with Payton Verhulst scoring 12 and Liz Dixon 10.

As for Georgia Tech, the team has won five in a row, including a win over then No. 3 UConn on Dec. 9.

The Yellow Jackets opened conference play with a 62-45 win over Wake Forest, with the team holding Demon Deacons star Jewel Spear to 4-for-12 shooting. For Tech, Nerea Hermosa and Eylia Love each scored 16 points, while Lorela Cubaj pulled down 12 rebounds and added six assists despite only scoring four points.

Louisville won 85-70 when these teams last met in February. The Cardinals have a perfect 8-0 record all-time against Georgia Tech.

