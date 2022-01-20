Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville at NC State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The biggest game on the schedule and potential final four preview features No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 NC State.

This is the game of the night and potentially the season so far with how close we are to tournament play and the end of the league year. Both Louisville (15-1) and NC State (16-2) started its seasons with a loss to a ranked, strong opponent and since then, have been nearly perfect. They each represent a true Final Four contender and could win it all in a few months.

How to Watch Louisville at NC State in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Louisville at NC State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NC State is undefeated in conference play, with i5w last win coming in a rout over then-No. 16 Duke (84-60):

Last season, Louisville saw its season end in the Elite 8 to the eventual National Champions while NC State bowed out around earlier in the Sweet 16 to a good Indiana team.

This season, there is a good chance that both of these teams will repeat as top two seeds in the tournament with realistic sights on winning it all.

So far this season, Louisville is routing teams by 21.2 points per game with 70.6 points scored and 49.4 points allowed. It has played in four total single-digit games in its wins and only then-No. 22 at the time Arizona can claim victory over it.

The Cardinals have a balanced, grinding offense that does not have one, go-to player, but several that can step up any game to carry the team.

On the other side for NC State, it is averaging 79.7 points per game and giving up 56.8 points to their opponents, for a 22.9 average margin of victory.

The Wolfpack have played in three single-digit games, a loss to No. 1 ranked South Carolina (57-66), a win over No. 6 ranked Indiana (66-58) and a loss to No. 17 ranked Georgia (80-82). Otherwise, it is running teams off the floor too. 

This should be a fun clash.

