How to Watch Louisville at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

No. 4 Louisville looks to notch another win and stay at the top of the ACC against Syracuse.

No. 4 Louisville (20-2) lost their first game of the season and then went on a tear, winning 15 games in a row and looking like one of the best teams in the country before suffering their second loss. Since then they have rattled off five more wins, four by double-figures and look to keep that pace today against their conference rivals in Syracuse (9-11).

How to Watch Louisville at Syracuse today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Cardinal are coming off a monster double-digit win over Clemson (93-71) to push their winning streak to five games:

There is no doubt that the Cardinals are one of the best teams in the country and if they can topple No. 3 N.C. State, who beat them (59-68) in their initial meeting during the conference tournament, they will be a one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This season the Cardinals are 4-2 against ranked teams with an early-season loss to an Arizona team that was coming off the NCAA Championship loss and ranked in the Top 5 at the time.

Their even, balanced offensive attack allows them to wear teams out and rely on several players for big buckets down the stretch.

Haily Van Lith is leading the way with 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 43-38-78 splits. She has been terrific all season pacing the team as one of five different players averaging at least 2.0 assists per game.

Moving the ball and playing unselfishly has allowed the Cardinals to have six different players lead them in scoring this season for at least one game.

Emily Engstler had the most games with a team-high in points with seven, putting up 11.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game on 46-46-64 splits this season.

