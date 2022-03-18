Skip to main content

How to Watch March Madness First Round: Louisville vs Albany in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 seed Louisville looks to begin its run to a possible Final Four berth against No. 16 seed Albany on Friday.

Louisville earned a number one seed in the tournament after going 25-3 in the regular season, but the Cardinals are coming off a 61-59 upset loss against Miami in the ACC championships.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Louisville vs Albany in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Louisville vs Albany game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals had a great regular season but have lost two of their last five games, but they are still one of the favorites to get to the Final Four this year despite a couple of losses.

Three of their four losses this year were against ranked opponents, but they also have eight wins against ranked teams.

On Friday night Louisville will look to get an easy first-round win against the underdog: an Albany team that has won four straight games.

The Great Danes won six of their last seven games to finish the season 23-9 overall and 13-5 in the American East, an ending that helped them grab the conference tournament title as well as an automatic bid for the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

NCAA First Round Louisville vs Albany in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Cal in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
LOUISVILLE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville vs Albany in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) shoots defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) during the third quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Louisville vs. Albany: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1009194757h (1)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Tristán Suárez vs. Nueva Chicago

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_16237364
College Softball

How to Watch Fresno State at Boise State in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
arkansas women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah vs Arkansas in Women's College Basketball March Madness

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Iowa State at Pacific in College Softball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrates with teammates after a win against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Utah vs. Arkansas: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17826823
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware Women's March Madness first round

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy