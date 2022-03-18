How to Watch Louisville vs Albany in Women's College Basketball

No. 1 seed Louisville looks to begin its run to a possible Final Four berth against No. 16 seed Albany on Friday.

Louisville earned a number one seed in the tournament after going 25-3 in the regular season, but the Cardinals are coming off a 61-59 upset loss against Miami in the ACC championships.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Louisville vs Albany in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Cardinals had a great regular season but have lost two of their last five games, but they are still one of the favorites to get to the Final Four this year despite a couple of losses.

Three of their four losses this year were against ranked opponents, but they also have eight wins against ranked teams.

On Friday night Louisville will look to get an easy first-round win against the underdog: an Albany team that has won four straight games.

The Great Danes won six of their last seven games to finish the season 23-9 overall and 13-5 in the American East, an ending that helped them grab the conference tournament title as well as an automatic bid for the tournament.

