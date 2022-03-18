Louisville vs. Albany: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Albany: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) shoots defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) during the third quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals (25-4) and the No. 16 seed Albany Great Danes (23-9) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Albany

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: KFC Yum! Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Albany

  • The Cardinals put up 72.2 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 48.6 the Great Danes allow.
  • Louisville has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 48.6 points.
  • Albany has a 20-8 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Great Danes put up an average of 57.3 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 55.0 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 55.0 points, Albany is 14-1.
  • Louisville has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.3 points.
  • The Cardinals are at the 42nd spot in college basketball's scoring charts (72.2 PPG), while the Great Danes allow the second-fewest points per game (48.6) in the nation.
  • Albany is college basketball's 309th-ranked offense (57.3 PPG), while Louisville is the 18th-ranked defense (55.0).

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

North Carolina

L 66-65

Away

2/20/2022

Virginia Tech

W 70-56

Home

2/24/2022

Pittsburgh

W 66-55

Away

2/27/2022

Notre Dame

W 86-64

Away

3/4/2022

Miami (FL)

L 61-59

Home

3/18/2022

Albany

-

Home

Albany Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Maine

L 49-45

Home

2/26/2022

Stony Brook

W 57-56

Home

3/5/2022

New Hampshire

W 49-44

Home

3/8/2022

Vermont

W 67-54

Home

3/11/2022

Maine

W 56-47

Away

3/18/2022

Louisville

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Albany (N.Y.) at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
