Louisville vs. Albany: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Albany: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals (25-4) and the No. 16 seed Albany Great Danes (23-9) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:00 PM.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Albany
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Albany
- The Cardinals put up 72.2 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 48.6 the Great Danes allow.
- Louisville has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 48.6 points.
- Albany has a 20-8 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Great Danes put up an average of 57.3 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 55.0 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.0 points, Albany is 14-1.
- Louisville has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.3 points.
- The Cardinals are at the 42nd spot in college basketball's scoring charts (72.2 PPG), while the Great Danes allow the second-fewest points per game (48.6) in the nation.
- Albany is college basketball's 309th-ranked offense (57.3 PPG), while Louisville is the 18th-ranked defense (55.0).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
North Carolina
L 66-65
Away
2/20/2022
Virginia Tech
W 70-56
Home
2/24/2022
Pittsburgh
W 66-55
Away
2/27/2022
Notre Dame
W 86-64
Away
3/4/2022
Miami (FL)
L 61-59
Home
3/18/2022
Albany
-
Home
Albany Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Maine
L 49-45
Home
2/26/2022
Stony Brook
W 57-56
Home
3/5/2022
New Hampshire
W 49-44
Home
3/8/2022
Vermont
W 67-54
Home
3/11/2022
Maine
W 56-47
Away
3/18/2022
Louisville
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Albany (N.Y.) at Louisville
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)