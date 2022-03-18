Louisville vs. Albany: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Albany: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) shoots defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) during the third quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals (25-4) and the No. 16 seed Albany Great Danes (23-9) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Albany

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Albany

The Cardinals put up 72.2 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 48.6 the Great Danes allow.

Louisville has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 48.6 points.

Albany has a 20-8 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.

The Great Danes put up an average of 57.3 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 55.0 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.0 points, Albany is 14-1.

Louisville has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.3 points.

The Cardinals are at the 42nd spot in college basketball's scoring charts (72.2 PPG), while the Great Danes allow the second-fewest points per game (48.6) in the nation.

Albany is college basketball's 309th-ranked offense (57.3 PPG), while Louisville is the 18th-ranked defense (55.0).

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 North Carolina L 66-65 Away 2/20/2022 Virginia Tech W 70-56 Home 2/24/2022 Pittsburgh W 66-55 Away 2/27/2022 Notre Dame W 86-64 Away 3/4/2022 Miami (FL) L 61-59 Home 3/18/2022 Albany - Home

Albany Schedule