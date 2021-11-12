How to Watch Louisville vs. Arizona in Women's College Basketball

A pair of Top 25 teams face off in South Dakota on Friday afternoon when Louisville takes on Arizona.

No. 6 Louisville will get its season underway on Friday, facing No. 22 Arizona (1-0) in a non-conference game as part of the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational in Sioux Falls.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Arizona today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Wildcats opened the year with an 87-44 win over CSUN. There were questions about how the team would look now that Aari McDonald was in the WNBA, but Adia Barnes's squad got strong production from Cate Reese and Sam Thomas in the win.

The team doesn't have the same ceiling it did last year with a scorer like McDonald, but this is still a strong collection of talent that can challenge for second place in the Pac-12.

But Louisville will be a tough task for the Wildcats.

The Cardinals under Jeff Walz have consistently been a strong program, able to contend year after year even when key players have graduated.

The success of this year's team will depend on sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith, who averaged 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman while shooting 42.9% from the floor and 38.3% from three.

These teams haven't played since 2000 when Arizona won 90-60.

