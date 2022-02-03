No. 4 Louisville remains nearly unblemished in ACC play with four straight wins since falling to No. 3 NC State. The Cardinals look to keep pace with the Wolfpack Thursday night when they visit Clemson.

One of the most dominant teams in the nation this year, Louisville, proved undeterred by last month's loss to North Carolina State. The Cardinals have won four straight games since that date, giving them 19 wins in their last 20 games. Jeff Walz's team will look to extend that stretch Thursday night when it visits Clemson.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Cardinals' streak nearly came to an end in their last game, when they came back in the fourth quarter to sneak by Miami in Coral Gables. Sophomore forward Oliva Cochran - who has played her best in big games this year - scored the go-ahead basket as part of her 18-point performance.

Louisville's real calling card this year though has been defense. They're allowing just 53 points per game this season, which ranks No. 11 nationally and No. 3 among Power Five teams.

Overall, Louisville is 19-2 this season. With a 9-1 conference record, the Cardinals are a half-game back of North Carolina State for first place.

As for Clemson, the Tigers have come up short by narrow margins in each of their last three games. They fell 75-70 to Florida State last Sunday, which was followed by a 78-73 overtime loss to Pitt. In their most recent game, they scored 62 points on a Georgia Tech team that is the best in the country defensively allowing 47.1 points per game but lost 69-62.

Coverage of this game can be found on Marquee Sports Network. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

