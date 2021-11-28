Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 10 Louisville continues a three-game road trip when it faces Colorado State on Sunday.
    Author:

    No. 10 Louisville (4-1) will head to Fort Collins on Sunday to face Colorado State (5-0) in a non-conference contest.

    How to Watch Louisville at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live Stream Louisville at Colorado State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The undefeated Rams haven't played the toughest schedule in the world, but you have to beat the teams in front of you, which the team is doing. Most recently, the Rams beat Lipscomb 81-55.

    McKenna Hofschild leads the team in scoring and assists, with 15.0 and 5.0 per game, respectively. Karly Murphy is the team's leading rebounder at 9.8 per game, while also ranking third on the Rams in scoring at 11.2 points per game.

    Louisville dropped its season opener in overtime to a good Arizona team but has been dominant since, posting final scores like an 82-25 win over Bellarmine and a 72-32 one over Cal Poly.

    Hailey Van Lith leads the Cardinals in scoring at 10.4 points per game despite shooting 5.3% from three. Kianna Smith is the team's only other player scoring in double figures at 10.0 points per game. But what the Cardinals lack in a dominant scorer, it makes up for in depth, as 10 players average 10-plus minutes per game.

    These teams last played in 2001, with the Rams winning 82-72.

