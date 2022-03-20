Louisville vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Gonzaga
- The 72.5 points per game the Cardinals record are 16.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (55.7).
- Louisville is 24-3 when scoring more than 55.7 points.
- When Gonzaga gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 23-6.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 54.9 the Cardinals allow.
- Gonzaga has put together a 23-2 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
- Louisville is 23-3 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Cardinals are college basketball's 37th-ranked scoring team (72.5 PPG), while the Bulldogs allow the rank 24th in points per game (55.7) in college basketball play.
- Gonzaga's squad is currently the 78th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.3 PPG), while Louisville's team is 17th in points allowed per game (54.9).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Virginia Tech
W 70-56
Home
2/24/2022
Pittsburgh
W 66-55
Away
2/27/2022
Notre Dame
W 86-64
Away
3/4/2022
Miami (FL)
L 61-59
Home
3/18/2022
Albany
W 83-51
Home
3/20/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Pepperdine
W 85-41
Home
2/26/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 83-62
Home
3/7/2022
San Francisco
W 69-55
Home
3/8/2022
BYU
W 71-59
Away
3/18/2022
Nebraska
W 68-55
Away
3/20/2022
Louisville
-
Away
