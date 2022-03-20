Louisville vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Louisville vs. Gonzaga

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: KFC Yum! Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Gonzaga

  • The 72.5 points per game the Cardinals record are 16.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (55.7).
  • Louisville is 24-3 when scoring more than 55.7 points.
  • When Gonzaga gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 23-6.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.3 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 54.9 the Cardinals allow.
  • Gonzaga has put together a 23-2 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
  • Louisville is 23-3 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The Cardinals are college basketball's 37th-ranked scoring team (72.5 PPG), while the Bulldogs allow the rank 24th in points per game (55.7) in college basketball play.
  • Gonzaga's squad is currently the 78th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.3 PPG), while Louisville's team is 17th in points allowed per game (54.9).

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Virginia Tech

W 70-56

Home

2/24/2022

Pittsburgh

W 66-55

Away

2/27/2022

Notre Dame

W 86-64

Away

3/4/2022

Miami (FL)

L 61-59

Home

3/18/2022

Albany

W 83-51

Home

3/20/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

Gonzaga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Pepperdine

W 85-41

Home

2/26/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 83-62

Home

3/7/2022

San Francisco

W 69-55

Home

3/8/2022

BYU

W 71-59

Away

3/18/2022

Nebraska

W 68-55

Away

3/20/2022

Louisville

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Gonzaga vs. Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
