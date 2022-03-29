Louisville vs. Michigan: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Michigan: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Michigan Wolverines bench reacts to play during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes in the Wichita regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Louisville vs. Michigan

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Intrust Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Michigan

  • The Cardinals put up 12.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Wolverines give up (60.4).
  • Louisville is 24-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
  • When Michigan gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 20-3.
  • The Wolverines score 16.9 more points per game (72.2) than the Cardinals give up (55.3).
  • When it scores more than 55.3 points, Michigan is 22-4.
  • Louisville's record is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Cardinals are at the 36th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (72.5 PPG), while the Wolverines allow the 108th-fewest points per game (60.4) in the country.
  • The 41st-ranked scoring college basketball team (72.2 PPG) is Michigan, while the Louisville squad ranks 18th in the nation defensively (55.3 PPG).

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Notre Dame

W 86-64

Away

3/4/2022

Miami (FL)

L 61-59

Home

3/18/2022

Albany

W 83-51

Home

3/20/2022

Gonzaga

W 68-59

Home

3/26/2022

Tennessee

W 76-64

Home

3/28/2022

Michigan

-

Home

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Iowa

L 104-80

Away

3/4/2022

Nebraska

L 76-73

Home

3/19/2022

American

W 74-39

Home

3/21/2022

Villanova

W 64-49

Home

3/26/2022

South Dakota

W 52-49

Home

3/28/2022

Louisville

-

Away

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Regional Final: Michigan vs. Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
