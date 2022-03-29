Louisville vs. Michigan: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Louisville vs. Michigan: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Louisville vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Intrust Bank Arena
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Michigan
- The Cardinals put up 12.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Wolverines give up (60.4).
- Louisville is 24-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
- When Michigan gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 20-3.
- The Wolverines score 16.9 more points per game (72.2) than the Cardinals give up (55.3).
- When it scores more than 55.3 points, Michigan is 22-4.
- Louisville's record is 25-3 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Cardinals are at the 36th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (72.5 PPG), while the Wolverines allow the 108th-fewest points per game (60.4) in the country.
- The 41st-ranked scoring college basketball team (72.2 PPG) is Michigan, while the Louisville squad ranks 18th in the nation defensively (55.3 PPG).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Notre Dame
W 86-64
Away
3/4/2022
Miami (FL)
L 61-59
Home
3/18/2022
Albany
W 83-51
Home
3/20/2022
Gonzaga
W 68-59
Home
3/26/2022
Tennessee
W 76-64
Home
3/28/2022
Michigan
-
Home
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Iowa
L 104-80
Away
3/4/2022
Nebraska
L 76-73
Home
3/19/2022
American
W 74-39
Home
3/21/2022
Villanova
W 64-49
Home
3/26/2022
South Dakota
W 52-49
Home
3/28/2022
Louisville
-
Away
How To Watch
March
28
2022
Regional Final: Michigan vs. Louisville
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
