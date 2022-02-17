Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Louisville Cardinals have been on a tear and look to keep rolling against North Carolina today.

No. 3 ranked Louisville (22-2) has been great since picking up their second loss of the season, ending their 16 game winning streak. Since then, they have won eight games in a row, steamrolling through the very good ACC with No. 24 North Carolina (19-5) next on the schedule.

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Cardinals are coming off a monster 73-47 win over No. 18 Notre Dame behind 46 points combined from Hailey Van Lith, Kianna Smith, and Chelsie Hall.

In their last eight games, the Cardinals are 8-0 with wins over two ranked foes. They are crushing teams by +17.7 points per game. In those eight games (one forfeit) they have six wins by 12+ points per game with only Miami (69-66) challenging the Cardinals.

The top of the rankings in women’s basketball this year is as good as it has ever been with South Carolina, Stanford, the Cardinals, and N.C. State all looking like teams that can win a championship this year.

With only four games left on the schedule before conference play, the Cardinals could finish 26-2, setting up a rematch with the Wolfpack in the ACC Championship Game for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On the other side, the Tar Heels are 1-4 overall against ranked teams losing by a margin of -8.2 points per game in those five games.

They knocked off No. 21 Duke and were tough against No. 20 Notre Dame and No. 3 N.C. State in their second game against them.

The Cardinals might be on a mission that is unstoppable at this point unless they are facing a top tier team.

