How to Watch Louisville vs South Carolina in the Final Four

How to Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four: Louisville vs South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 seeds Louisville and South Carolina battle in the first game of the Women's Final Four on Friday night

Louisville is heading to the Final Four for the fourth time in its history on Friday after it beat a pesky Michigan team 62-50 in the Wichita Regional Final on Monday night.

How to Watch the NCAA Final Four Louisville vs South Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Louisville vs South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals beat the Wolverines by 22 the first time they played, but Michigan played them much tougher in the Elite Eight. The Cardinals, though, were up to the challenge as they held Michigan scoreless over the last 5:40 of the game to get the win.

Now they get a date with the No. 1 team in the country in South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have been at the top of the polls almost all year long and have proven why with their run to the Final Four.

South Carolina overwhelmed No. 10 Creighton in the regional final in an easy 80-50 win.

The win gave the Gamecocks their second straight Final Four appearance and has them dreaming of winning their second national title. They won their first one back in the 2016-17 season and have remained a basketball power ever since.

It won't be easy for them to make it back to the title game as they must try to solve the ferocious defense of the Cardinals on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

NCAA Final Four: Louisville vs South Carolina in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

