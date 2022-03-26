Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Tennessee: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) shoots defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) during the third quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Louisville vs. Tennessee

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Intrust Bank Arena
  Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Tennessee

  • The Cardinals put up 11.8 more points per game (72.4) than the Lady Volunteers give up (60.6).
  • Louisville is 24-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
  • Tennessee is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers average 15.2 more points per game (70.2) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (55.0).
  • Tennessee has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 55.0 points.
  • Louisville is 23-3 when it allows fewer than 70.2 points.
  • The Cardinals are college basketball's 40th-ranked scoring team (72.4 PPG), while the Lady Volunteers allow the rank 111th in points per game (60.6) in college basketball play.
  • Tennessee's squad is currently the 69th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (70.2 PPG), while Louisville's team is 17th in points allowed per game (55.0).

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Pittsburgh

W 66-55

Away

2/27/2022

Notre Dame

W 86-64

Away

3/4/2022

Miami (FL)

L 61-59

Home

3/18/2022

Albany

W 83-51

Home

3/20/2022

Gonzaga

W 68-59

Home

3/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

LSU

L 57-54

Home

3/4/2022

Alabama

W 74-59

Home

3/5/2022

Kentucky

L 83-74

Home

3/19/2022

Buffalo

W 80-67

Home

3/21/2022

Belmont

W 70-67

Home

3/26/2022

Louisville

-

Away

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Regional Semifinal: Tennessee vs. Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


