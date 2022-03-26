How to Watch Louisville vs. Tennessee: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch Louisville vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Intrust Bank Arena
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Tennessee
- The Cardinals put up 11.8 more points per game (72.4) than the Lady Volunteers give up (60.6).
- Louisville is 24-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- Tennessee is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.
- The Lady Volunteers average 15.2 more points per game (70.2) than the Cardinals give up to opponents (55.0).
- Tennessee has put together a 20-5 record in games it scores more than 55.0 points.
- Louisville is 23-3 when it allows fewer than 70.2 points.
- The Cardinals are college basketball's 40th-ranked scoring team (72.4 PPG), while the Lady Volunteers allow the rank 111th in points per game (60.6) in college basketball play.
- Tennessee's squad is currently the 69th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (70.2 PPG), while Louisville's team is 17th in points allowed per game (55.0).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Pittsburgh
W 66-55
Away
2/27/2022
Notre Dame
W 86-64
Away
3/4/2022
Miami (FL)
L 61-59
Home
3/18/2022
Albany
W 83-51
Home
3/20/2022
Gonzaga
W 68-59
Home
3/26/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
LSU
L 57-54
Home
3/4/2022
Alabama
W 74-59
Home
3/5/2022
Kentucky
L 83-74
Home
3/19/2022
Buffalo
W 80-67
Home
3/21/2022
Belmont
W 70-67
Home
3/26/2022
Louisville
-
Away
How To Watch
March
26
2022
Regional Semifinal: Tennessee vs. Louisville
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
