Louisville and UConn face off in the second game of the Women's Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday afternoon.

Louisville puts its nine-game winning streak on the line on Sunday when it travels to the Mohegan Sun Arena to take on UConn in the Women's Hall of Fame Showcase.

How to Watch Louisville vs UConn in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Louisville vs UConn game on fuboTV

The Cardinals have been red-hot since losing their first game of the year to Arizona. They have rolled through everyone on their schedule, including No. 12 Michigan and No. 14 Kentucky.

The winning streak has helped them get up to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll, one spot ahead of their opponent on Sunday.

UConn is down to No. 7 after the Huskies were upset by Georgia Tech 57-44 last week. It was their second loss of the year as they also got beat by No. 1 South Carolina.

The bigger issue for the Huskies is losing star player Paige Bueckers to a leg injury. Bueckers had surgery on her injured knee and will be out for eight weeks. UConn is still a good team but losing the best player in the country is a big blow.

Sunday, they will get a huge test to see how good they are without her when they take on the streaking Cardinals.

