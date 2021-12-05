Loyola-Chicago visits Vermont on Sunday in a non-conference contest. These teams last met in 2019.

The Loyola-Chicago women's basketball team (5-2) will go on the road on Sunday to face Vermont (3-4) in a non-conference contest.

How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at Vermont in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

One of Loyola's wins was against a non-Division I opponent, putting the team at 4-2 against Division I teams. It lost 63-47 to Northwestern and 87-53 to DePaul.

Maya Chandler is the only player on the team to average double-digit points per game, as she sits at 11.4 per contest on 54.9% shooting.

As for Vermont, Anna Olson leads the team in scoring at 13.0 PPG and is also grabbing 7.0 rebounds and blocking 1.3 shots per contest.

These teams last met in 2019, with Loyola-Chicago winning 78-76.

