How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Portland in Women's College Basketball

Portland will look to continue its strong season when it takes on Loyola Marymount in women's college basketball on Monday.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Portland in Women's Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Portland enters the matchup with a 15–5 overall record and a 5–3 record in conference play, placing it third in the West Coast Conference, trailing just BYU and Gonzaga.

The Lady Pilots do enter the game coming off of a loss to Loyola Marymount, dropping a heartbreaker 61–59 on Saturday despite 21 points and three rebounds from Alex Fowler.

It was an upset, too, considering Loyola Marymount is struggling this season, entering today's rematch with an 8–12 overall record and a 3–7 record in conference play. Loyola Marymount suffered through a six-game losing streak in conference play, though the team turned it around lately, winning three of its last four games.

Portland will undoubtedly have revenge on its mind when it faces Loyola Marymount on Monday. Will the Lady Pilots be able to get their victory back and keep pace with BYU and Gonzaga? Or will Loyola Marymount make it four victories in five games? Tune to Stadium 1 at 5 p.m. ET to find out.

