How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Coast Conference rivals Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara face off in women's college basketball on Thursday night.

Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara take center stage in the West Coast Conference on Thursday night in this exciting women's college basketball matchup.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Loyola Marymount enters the matchup reeling and in absolute need of a win to stop its slide down the standings. The Lady Lions are 5-8 on the season and 0-3 in conference play, having lost their last three matches, including a 77-37 demolition at the hands of No. 17 BYU most recently on Jan. 15.

The team is led in scoring by Ariel Johnson at 13.5 points per game. Johnson ranks second on the team in rebounds at 6.0 nightly.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, is faring far better on the campaign, entering tonight's showdown with an 8-5 overall record and a 2-1 record in conference play. The Lady Broncos enter the game coming off a defeat as well, 67-60 at the hands of San Francisco on Jan. 17.

The workhorse of the team to this point has been Lindsey VanAllen, who leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game while shooting a solid 45.4 percent from the floor.

In this matchup between two programs needing victories, Loyola Marymount vs. Santa Clara should be an exciting showdown for fans of women's college basketball.

Tune into Stadium 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
