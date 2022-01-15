The Loyola Marymount Lions faces off against the 13th-ranked BYU Cougars.

This game isn't exactly a clash of the titans. Loyola Marymount comes into this game 5-7 on the year and 0-2 in conference play.

How to Watch BYU vs Loyola Marymount Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the BYU vs Loyola Marymount game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

BYU on the other hand is one of the best teams in college basketball. The Cougars are currently riding a five-game winning streak to go with their 13-1 overall record.

The Cougars lost an overtime game to Oklahoma in mid-December and have not lost a game since then.

Loyola Marymount was able to put together a three-game winning streak before three straight games were postponed.

The Lions then came back after three weeks off and lost to St. Mary's by 13 points.

Loyola Marymount's last win was on December 21st against the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

BYU is at the top of the West Coast Conference, and if Loyola Marymount drops this game, it could put the Lions at the bottom.

Shaylee Gonzales leads the BYU Cougars in scoring averaging 18.1 points per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.