How to Watch LSU vs. Jackson State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers (25-5) and the No. 14 Jackson State Lady Tigers (23-6) battle on Saturday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 5:00 PM.
How to Watch LSU vs. Jackson State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for LSU vs. Jackson State
- The LSU Lady Tigers put up 73.7 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 61.9 the Jackson State Lady Tigers allow.
- LSU has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.
- When Jackson State gives up fewer than 73.7 points, it is 18-2.
- The Jackson State Lady Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 60.5 the LSU Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
- Jackson State is 20-6 when it scores more than 60.5 points.
- LSU is 24-2 when it gives up fewer than 79.6 points.
- The LSU Lady Tigers are at the 29th spot in the country's scoring charts (73.7 PPG), while the Jackson State Lady Tigers allow the 147th-fewest points per game (61.9) in the country.
- The fourth-ranked scoring college basketball team (79.6 PPG) is Jackson State, while the LSU squad ranks 114th in the country defensively (60.5 PPG).
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Mississippi State
W 71-59
Away
2/20/2022
Florida
W 66-61
Home
2/24/2022
Alabama
W 58-50
Home
2/27/2022
Tennessee
W 57-54
Away
3/4/2022
Kentucky
L 78-63
Home
3/19/2022
Jackson State
-
Home
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
UAPB
W 72-65
Home
3/5/2022
Mississippi Valley State
W 118-57
Home
3/9/2022
UAPB
W 78-67
Home
3/11/2022
Southern
W 59-46
Home
3/12/2022
Alabama State
W 101-80
Home
3/19/2022
LSU
-
Away
How To Watch
March
19
2022
First Round: Jackson State at LSU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
