How to Watch LSU vs. Jackson State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Kyra Elzy celebrates after a win against the LSU Lady Tigers at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers (25-5) and the No. 14 Jackson State Lady Tigers (23-6) battle on Saturday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch LSU vs. Jackson State

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Jackson State

  • The LSU Lady Tigers put up 73.7 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 61.9 the Jackson State Lady Tigers allow.
  • LSU has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.
  • When Jackson State gives up fewer than 73.7 points, it is 18-2.
  • The Jackson State Lady Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 60.5 the LSU Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Jackson State is 20-6 when it scores more than 60.5 points.
  • LSU is 24-2 when it gives up fewer than 79.6 points.
  • The LSU Lady Tigers are at the 29th spot in the country's scoring charts (73.7 PPG), while the Jackson State Lady Tigers allow the 147th-fewest points per game (61.9) in the country.
  • The fourth-ranked scoring college basketball team (79.6 PPG) is Jackson State, while the LSU squad ranks 114th in the country defensively (60.5 PPG).

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Mississippi State

W 71-59

Away

2/20/2022

Florida

W 66-61

Home

2/24/2022

Alabama

W 58-50

Home

2/27/2022

Tennessee

W 57-54

Away

3/4/2022

Kentucky

L 78-63

Home

3/19/2022

Jackson State

-

Home

Jackson State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

UAPB

W 72-65

Home

3/5/2022

Mississippi Valley State

W 118-57

Home

3/9/2022

UAPB

W 78-67

Home

3/11/2022

Southern

W 59-46

Home

3/12/2022

Alabama State

W 101-80

Home

3/19/2022

LSU

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: Jackson State at LSU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
