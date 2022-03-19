How to Watch LSU vs. Jackson State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Kyra Elzy celebrates after a win against the LSU Lady Tigers at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers (25-5) and the No. 14 Jackson State Lady Tigers (23-6) battle on Saturday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch LSU vs. Jackson State

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Jackson State

The LSU Lady Tigers put up 73.7 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 61.9 the Jackson State Lady Tigers allow.

LSU has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.

When Jackson State gives up fewer than 73.7 points, it is 18-2.

The Jackson State Lady Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 60.5 the LSU Lady Tigers give up to opponents.

Jackson State is 20-6 when it scores more than 60.5 points.

LSU is 24-2 when it gives up fewer than 79.6 points.

The LSU Lady Tigers are at the 29th spot in the country's scoring charts (73.7 PPG), while the Jackson State Lady Tigers allow the 147th-fewest points per game (61.9) in the country.

The fourth-ranked scoring college basketball team (79.6 PPG) is Jackson State, while the LSU squad ranks 114th in the country defensively (60.5 PPG).

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Mississippi State W 71-59 Away 2/20/2022 Florida W 66-61 Home 2/24/2022 Alabama W 58-50 Home 2/27/2022 Tennessee W 57-54 Away 3/4/2022 Kentucky L 78-63 Home 3/19/2022 Jackson State - Home

Jackson State Schedule