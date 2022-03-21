Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU vs. Ohio State: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Jackson State Lady Tigers forward Daja Woodard (0) and guard Keshuna Luckett (10) react to being defeated by the LSU Lady Tigers and the stadium cheered the Tigers on at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch LSU vs. Ohio State

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for LSU vs. Ohio State

  • The 74.0 points per game the Lady Tigers put up are 8.4 more points than the Buckeyes allow (65.6).
  • LSU has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 65.6 points.
  • When Ohio State gives up fewer than 74.0 points, it is 18-0.
  • The Buckeyes average 17.5 more points per game (78.6) than the Lady Tigers give up to opponents (61.1).
  • Ohio State is 19-4 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
  • LSU has a 24-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.6 points.
  • The Lady Tigers are the nation's 26th-ranked scoring team (74.0 PPG), while the Buckeyes rank 222nd in points per game allowed (65.6) in the nation.
  • Ohio State's squad is currently the seventh-ranked scoring team in college basketball (78.6 PPG), while LSU's team is 125th in points allowed per game (61.1).

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Florida

W 66-61

Home

2/24/2022

Alabama

W 58-50

Home

2/27/2022

Tennessee

W 57-54

Away

3/4/2022

Kentucky

L 78-63

Home

3/19/2022

Jackson State

W 83-77

Home

3/21/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Penn State

W 78-55

Home

2/27/2022

Michigan State

W 61-55

Away

3/4/2022

Michigan State

W 74-58

Home

3/5/2022

Indiana

L 70-62

Home

3/19/2022

Missouri State

W 63-56

Home

3/21/2022

LSU

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Second Round: Ohio State at LSU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
