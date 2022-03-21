How to Watch LSU vs. Ohio State: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to Watch LSU vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for LSU vs. Ohio State
- The 74.0 points per game the Lady Tigers put up are 8.4 more points than the Buckeyes allow (65.6).
- LSU has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 65.6 points.
- When Ohio State gives up fewer than 74.0 points, it is 18-0.
- The Buckeyes average 17.5 more points per game (78.6) than the Lady Tigers give up to opponents (61.1).
- Ohio State is 19-4 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
- LSU has a 24-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.6 points.
- The Lady Tigers are the nation's 26th-ranked scoring team (74.0 PPG), while the Buckeyes rank 222nd in points per game allowed (65.6) in the nation.
- Ohio State's squad is currently the seventh-ranked scoring team in college basketball (78.6 PPG), while LSU's team is 125th in points allowed per game (61.1).
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Florida
W 66-61
Home
2/24/2022
Alabama
W 58-50
Home
2/27/2022
Tennessee
W 57-54
Away
3/4/2022
Kentucky
L 78-63
Home
3/19/2022
Jackson State
W 83-77
Home
3/21/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Penn State
W 78-55
Home
2/27/2022
Michigan State
W 61-55
Away
3/4/2022
Michigan State
W 74-58
Home
3/5/2022
Indiana
L 70-62
Home
3/19/2022
Missouri State
W 63-56
Home
3/21/2022
LSU
-
Away
How To Watch
March
21
2022
Second Round: Ohio State at LSU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
