How to Watch LSU at Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU travels to Ole Miss on Monday night looking to win its second straight game.

LSU hits the road on Monday night for its first game in eight days. The Tigers last game was back on Jan. 30 when they beat Kentucky 78–69. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved their record to 6–3 in the SEC.

How to Watch LSU at Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the LSU at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before the back-to-back losses, the Tigers were 17–2 and playing great. The two losses were tough and dropped them into a third place tie with Ole Miss, Georgia and Florida.

On Monday night, they get an opportunity to move ahead of one of those teams when they travel to play an Ole Miss team that has had the same type of season as the Tigers.

The Rebels also started the year 17–2 and then had a two-game losing streak. Just like the Tigers, they bounced back with a win in their last game.

Ole Miss beat Missouri 61–45 on Thursday night and are now also 6–3 in the SEC and 18–4 overall.

Both of these teams have shown they are two of the best teams in the SEC, but are in need of a win on Monday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

LSU at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

