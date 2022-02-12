Skip to main content

How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maine takes on Stony Brook in women's college basketball action.

Maine (12-10) will go on the road for an America East women's basketball contest on Saturday against a strong Stony Brook (20-2) team.

How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch Maine at Stony Brook online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seawolves are 11-1 in conference play, losing to NJIT in the conference opener and then running off 11 wins in a row since.

Maine is 9-3 in conference play and enters this game on a six-game win streak, most recently beating Albany 64-55.

These teams last met in January, with Stony Brook winning 63-44.

The Seawolves were led by Anastasia Warren's 15 points on 4-for-10 shooting with four rebounds, while India Pagan scored 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting with eight rebounds. Leighah-Amori Wool added 12 points and five rebounds. As a whole, the team shot 37.7% in the win.

Maine was held to 29.1% shooting. Only Anne Simon scored in double figures, putting up 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting with three rebounds and two steals. Alba Orois added nine points and five assists in the loss.

Stony Brook has now won the last two meetings of these teams and three of the last four.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Maine at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_12131675
College Wrestling

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Grambling State at Texas Southern in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Stony Brook Women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
basketballs
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Cornell at Brown in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts with guard Leaky Black (1) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Rhode Island in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Harvard at Penn in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy