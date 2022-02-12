How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

Maine (12-10) will go on the road for an America East women's basketball contest on Saturday against a strong Stony Brook (20-2) team.

How to Watch Maine at Stony Brook today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Seawolves are 11-1 in conference play, losing to NJIT in the conference opener and then running off 11 wins in a row since.

Maine is 9-3 in conference play and enters this game on a six-game win streak, most recently beating Albany 64-55.

These teams last met in January, with Stony Brook winning 63-44.

The Seawolves were led by Anastasia Warren's 15 points on 4-for-10 shooting with four rebounds, while India Pagan scored 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting with eight rebounds. Leighah-Amori Wool added 12 points and five rebounds. As a whole, the team shot 37.7% in the win.

Maine was held to 29.1% shooting. Only Anne Simon scored in double figures, putting up 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting with three rebounds and two steals. Alba Orois added nine points and five assists in the loss.

Stony Brook has now won the last two meetings of these teams and three of the last four.

