Maine vs. Albany: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Watch the No. 1 seed Maine Black Bears (20-10) play in the America East Tournament against the No. 2 seed Albany Great Danes (22-9). The teams will square off Friday at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch Maine vs. Albany

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cross Insurance Center

Key Stats for Maine vs. Albany

The 59.2 points per game the Black Bears record are 10.6 more points than the Great Danes allow (48.6).

When Maine puts up more than 48.6 points, it is 16-6.

Albany is 20-5 when giving up fewer than 59.2 points.

The Great Danes score just 1.0 more point per game (57.4) than the Black Bears allow their opponents to score (56.4).

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Albany is 13-1.

Maine's record is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 57.4 points.

The Black Bears are college basketball's 282nd-ranked scoring team (59.2 PPG), while the Great Danes allow the rank second in points per game (48.6) in college basketball action.

Albany's squad is currently the 310th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (57.4 PPG), while Maine's team is 38th in points allowed per game (56.4).

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Albany W 49-45 Away 2/26/2022 UMBC W 70-59 Home 2/27/2022 UMBC W 71-47 Home 3/5/2022 Hartford W 63-49 Home 3/8/2022 NJIT W 72-48 Home 3/11/2022 Albany - Home

Albany Schedule