Maine vs. Albany: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Maine vs. Albany: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 1 seed Maine Black Bears (20-10) play in the America East Tournament against the No. 2 seed Albany Great Danes (22-9). The teams will square off Friday at 5:00 PM.
How to Watch Maine vs. Albany
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cross Insurance Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Maine vs. Albany
- The 59.2 points per game the Black Bears record are 10.6 more points than the Great Danes allow (48.6).
- When Maine puts up more than 48.6 points, it is 16-6.
- Albany is 20-5 when giving up fewer than 59.2 points.
- The Great Danes score just 1.0 more point per game (57.4) than the Black Bears allow their opponents to score (56.4).
- When it scores more than 56.4 points, Albany is 13-1.
- Maine's record is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 57.4 points.
- The Black Bears are college basketball's 282nd-ranked scoring team (59.2 PPG), while the Great Danes allow the rank second in points per game (48.6) in college basketball action.
- Albany's squad is currently the 310th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (57.4 PPG), while Maine's team is 38th in points allowed per game (56.4).
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Albany
W 49-45
Away
2/26/2022
UMBC
W 70-59
Home
2/27/2022
UMBC
W 71-47
Home
3/5/2022
Hartford
W 63-49
Home
3/8/2022
NJIT
W 72-48
Home
3/11/2022
Albany
-
Home
Albany Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
New Hampshire
W 55-46
Away
2/23/2022
Maine
L 49-45
Home
2/26/2022
Stony Brook
W 57-56
Home
3/5/2022
New Hampshire
W 49-44
Home
3/8/2022
Vermont
W 67-54
Home
3/11/2022
Maine
-
Away
