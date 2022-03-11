Maine vs. Albany: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Maine vs. Albany: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 1 seed Maine Black Bears (20-10) play in the America East Tournament against the No. 2 seed Albany Great Danes (22-9). The teams will square off Friday at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch Maine vs. Albany

Key Stats for Maine vs. Albany

  • The 59.2 points per game the Black Bears record are 10.6 more points than the Great Danes allow (48.6).
  • When Maine puts up more than 48.6 points, it is 16-6.
  • Albany is 20-5 when giving up fewer than 59.2 points.
  • The Great Danes score just 1.0 more point per game (57.4) than the Black Bears allow their opponents to score (56.4).
  • When it scores more than 56.4 points, Albany is 13-1.
  • Maine's record is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 57.4 points.
  • The Black Bears are college basketball's 282nd-ranked scoring team (59.2 PPG), while the Great Danes allow the rank second in points per game (48.6) in college basketball action.
  • Albany's squad is currently the 310th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (57.4 PPG), while Maine's team is 38th in points allowed per game (56.4).

Maine Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Albany

W 49-45

Away

2/26/2022

UMBC

W 70-59

Home

2/27/2022

UMBC

W 71-47

Home

3/5/2022

Hartford

W 63-49

Home

3/8/2022

NJIT

W 72-48

Home

3/11/2022

Albany

-

Home

Albany Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

New Hampshire

W 55-46

Away

2/23/2022

Maine

L 49-45

Home

2/26/2022

Stony Brook

W 57-56

Home

3/5/2022

New Hampshire

W 49-44

Home

3/8/2022

Vermont

W 67-54

Home

3/11/2022

Maine

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

America East Tournament: Albany (N.Y.) at Maine

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
