Stony Brook looks to rebound after its first loss of the season.

The Marist women's basketball team (2–6) will go on the road Tuesday for its final game before MAAC play begins to face Stony Brook (7–1) out of the America East Conference.

How to Watch Marist at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Stony Brook opened the year 7–0, but lost to Fordham 71–59 in its most recent contest. Fordham is the best team that Stony Brook has faced based on both Her Hoop Stats rating and the NCAA's NET rankings.

The Seawolves are averaging 71.0 points per game, thanks in part to the team having the 13th-best three-point field goal percentage in Division I. Four of the team's starters are shooting 37% or better from deep.

As for Marist, the Red Foxes have wins over Drexel and Vermont this season, but after a 2–1 start, the team has dropped five games in a row.

The team is 344th in scoring offense this season, Kiara Fisher leads the team in scoring at 12.0 points per game, while Zaria Shazer is the only other player averaging double-digit points. Shazer is also grabbing 9.1 rebounds per game.

These teams last met in 2007, with Marist winning 65–54. Marist has won both meetings between these teams.

