How to Watch Marquette at Connecticut in Women’s College Basketball

Connecticut looks for the season series sweep against Marquette when the teams meet Wednesday night.

NCAA basketball fans are getting quite excited for No. 7 Connecticut (19-5) as it has won four games in a row, and star sophomore Paige Bueckers is on her way back to the court very soon. She has been practicing and getting shots up with the team over the past few weeks, a sign that one of the best players in the country is about to join one of the best teams in the country right before the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Marquette at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Watch Marquette at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies got their fourth win in a row over Georgetown (90-49) behind Christyn Williams's 19 points and five assists:

In their first game this season, the Huskies beat Marquette (18-8) by a final score of 72-58, but the game was significantly closer than the final score indicates.

The Golden Eagles entered the fourth quarter with a two-point lead (47-45) before watching the Huskies overwhelm them in the final period 27-11 for the win. The Huskies played with only six players in that game, with four of them in double figures scoring.

Azzi Fudd (24 points and five rebounds) led the way with Dorka Juhász (21 points, four rebounds and four assists) teaming up for the comeback win. They combined for seven made three-pointers as well.

For the Golden Eagles, it was about balanced offense with three players in double figures and the starters scoring 54 of the teams 58 points.

It will take a full, complete game from the Golden Eagles to get the win today and upset one of the best teams in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.