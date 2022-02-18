Marquette and Georgetown look to get back into the win column.

The Marquette Golden Eagles (17-7) travel to take on the Georgetown Hoyas (7-15) at McDonough Arena with both teams currently on disappointing losing skids.

How to Watch Marquette at Georgetown in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Marquette at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a 105-104 double-overtime loss to Depaul, Georgetown is winless in their last five contests while Marquette has lost two games in a row.

Despite a career-high 30 points from Kelsey Ransom, Depaul sent the game into overtime at the buzzer and then went on a 5-0 run to move past Georgetown for good in the second overtime. The game marked the first time since 1998 that Georgetown eclipsed the 100-point mark.

As for Marquette, their latest defeat was at the hands of Azzi Fudd and Connecticut on Sunday, but the Golden Eagles held tough against the Huskies until the fourth quarter.

Marquette held the league going into the fourth quarter, but a 12-0 run put the Huskies over the top in a spirited effort by the Golden Eagles with 12 ties and 13 lead changes.

Marquette will now look to use their close call against Connecticut as fuel against Georgetown on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.