    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Marquette at Seton Hall in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Marquette heads to Seton Hall on Sunday afternoon looking to win its fifth straight game in women's college basketball.
    Marquette is off to a hot start to the season and heads into its game with Seton Hall on a four-game winning streak. The Golden Eagles have won eight of their first 10 games, but are still looking for a marquee win.

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Marquette at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sunday, they will travel to Seton Hall as a big favorite to beat the Pirates and start off Big East play with their third straight conference win. They have something to prove and they need to continue to win games in conference if they want to show that they are for real this year.

    Seton Hall will look to bring them back down to Earth and upset the Golden Eagles.

    If the Pirates want to get the win, they will have to play better than they have over the last four games. They have lost three over their last four including a 12-point loss to UCF in their last game.

    The loss dropped the Pirates to 4-5 and dropped them back under .500 for the second time this year. 

    Seton Hall already finds itself 0-2 in the Big East and desperately needs to get a conference win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

