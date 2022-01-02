Maryland and Indiana hook up in a top 10 battle on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington

The top two teams in the Big Ten battle Sunday afternoon looking to claim control of a very good conference.

How to Watch Maryland at Indiana in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Maryland heads to Bloomington 10-3 but all three of its losses were against top-ten teams. The Terrapins game against Indiana will be their fifth game already against a top-ten team with their only win coming against Baylor back on November 21st.

The win against Baylor was the first of three consecutive top-ten games. It has been a rough schedule, but has made them ready for games like the one they will have on Sunday against No. 8 Indiana.

The Hoosiers host the Terrapins coming off of five straight wins since they lost to No. 2 NC State.

Indiana is 10-2 on the season, but both losses have come when it played a top-ten team. The Hoosiers have been great in every other game, but have struggled against the top teams on their schedule.

Both of these teams are playing great and are looking to get the upper hand in the Big Ten. This should be one of the best games in the conference this year and the winner will be the favorite to win the conference crown.

