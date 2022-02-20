Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland visits Michigan on Sunday afternoon looking to win its ninth straight game in women's basketball.

Maryland hits the road Sunday afternoon playing its best basketball of the year. The Terrapins have won eight straight and are now 12-3 in the Big Ten and just a game back of Indiana for the top spot in the conference.

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Maryland at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terrapins are playing their third straight-ranked opponent on Sunday and will look to do the same thing as they did against Iowa and Ohio State earlier this week. 

The win against Ohio State on Thursday avenged an earlier season loss and Sunday they will have to do the same thing as they were blown out by Michigan back on Jan. 16.

The Wolverines won that game 69-49 in one of its biggest wins of the year. That win was part of an eight-game winning streak that was snapped on Feb. 10 when they were upset by Michigan State.

Michigan followed that game by losing again to Northwestern in double overtime last Sunday. It was another shocking defeat for a Wolverines team who was playing as well as anyone in the country until the last two games.

Sunday afternoon they will look to snap out of their funk and pick up the season sweep of Maryland.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Maryland at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

