Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 Maryland take on a strong Ohio State squad in Big Ten action in women's college basketball.

This season, No. 12 Maryland (12-5) is as battle-tested as any team in the country, only losing games to top 11-ranked teams so far, going 1-5 in those games. Against unranked teams, like Ohio State (13-3), the Terrapins are 11-0 and look like one of the best teams in the country.

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Maryland at Ohio State online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In those five games for Maryland, it is scoring 63.0 points per game and giving up 74.1 points to its opponents for a negative-11.1 average margin.

Finding a way to beat ranked teams has been the only riddle for Maryland this season. Against unranked teams, it is scoring 91.3 points per game and giving up only 59.1 points to their opponents. Maryland is a very different team against any team not ranked in the top 11, with a monster average margin of victory of 32.2 points per game.

On the other side for Ohio State, it is also playing well, going 13-1 against unranked teams and 0-2 in its two games against No. 10 Indiana (66-86) and No. 9 Michigan (71-90).

This season, Ohio State is averaging 83.6 points per game and giving up only 64.8 points to their opponents, for an 18.8 average margin of victory.

If those trends hold, this is going to be another high-scoring game for Maryland and another feather in their cap against an unranked squad as Ohio State only seems to struggle against ranked teams themselves.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Maryland at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17516341
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Boston College

3 minutes ago
USATSI_12008763
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia Tech

3 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Providence

1 hour ago
Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 hour ago
ashleigh-barty
SI Guide

NC State, Louisville Face Off in top-five WBB Clash

1 hour ago
Fowler Rory
PGA Tour

How to Watch The American Express

3 hours ago
college soccer
Coppa Italia

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Lecce

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy