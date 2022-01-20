How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

No. 12 Maryland take on a strong Ohio State squad in Big Ten action in women's college basketball.

This season, No. 12 Maryland (12-5) is as battle-tested as any team in the country, only losing games to top 11-ranked teams so far, going 1-5 in those games. Against unranked teams, like Ohio State (13-3), the Terrapins are 11-0 and look like one of the best teams in the country.

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

In those five games for Maryland, it is scoring 63.0 points per game and giving up 74.1 points to its opponents for a negative-11.1 average margin.

Finding a way to beat ranked teams has been the only riddle for Maryland this season. Against unranked teams, it is scoring 91.3 points per game and giving up only 59.1 points to their opponents. Maryland is a very different team against any team not ranked in the top 11, with a monster average margin of victory of 32.2 points per game.

On the other side for Ohio State, it is also playing well, going 13-1 against unranked teams and 0-2 in its two games against No. 10 Indiana (66-86) and No. 9 Michigan (71-90).

This season, Ohio State is averaging 83.6 points per game and giving up only 64.8 points to their opponents, for an 18.8 average margin of victory.

If those trends hold, this is going to be another high-scoring game for Maryland and another feather in their cap against an unranked squad as Ohio State only seems to struggle against ranked teams themselves.

